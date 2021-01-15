The endorsement catalog of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to make a dramatic turn with the news that he’s switching from endorsing Coca-Cola to Pepsi.

A.J. Perez and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports indicated that James is set to be the centerpiece of one of Pepsi’s key brands, with the deal potentially also tying in with one of the veteran’s outside investments.

“According to sources, James will become the face of Mountain Dew’s upcoming ‘Rise Energy’ line after nearly 18 years as an endorser for Coca-Cola’s Sprite and Powerade brands,” Perez and McCarthy wrote. “The pending deal may also include integration with Blaze Pizza, which currently offers Coca-Cola products at its more than 300 locations. James owns an approximate 10 percent stake of the chain.”

The move from Coca-Cola is a major shift, considering that James has been with the company since he entered the NBA as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That business relationship came to an end in September, with a Coca-Cola spokesman indicating that the company and James agreed to end their connection.

“LeBron’s contract came up at a time when both he and The Coca-Cola Company were actively reviewing all of its resources to make sure it was investing in places that ensured long-term growth,” the spokesman said. “After many discussions with LeBron and his team, we mutually agreed to part ways.”

On the court, James will continue to push the Lakers as they seek to win their consecutive NBA title, which would give James five championships over the course of his remarkable career.