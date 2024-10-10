Videos

Report: Lakers ‘still waiting for answers’ on Christian Koloko as they search for center help

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Christian Koloko
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are “still waiting for answers” from the league on the status of center Christian Koloko.

The Lakers have also reportedly explored adding more center help to their roster, per Charania.

“Another thing to keep an eye on…is Christian Koloko — they signed him to a two-way contract before training camp,” Charania said. “He was expected to play a potential reserve role on this roster, and our Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin and I have heard internally the Lakers’ doctors have felt confident that he will be cleared by the league’s Fitness-to-Play Panel due to his blood clot issue, but that is still an ongoing process.

“The Lakers are still waiting for answers from the league — from the P.A. — on his clearance. That’s going to be a major factor to keep an eye on because this was a guy in Koloko who was gonna play a potential role down the stretch of this Lakers season.”

The Lakers employ one of the most talented two-way big men in the NBA in Anthony Davis, but getting him some help in the frontcourt is a frequent topic of conversation.

There are question marks surrounding the Lakers’ other big men, and thus the team could seemingly benefit from adding a center before the start of the regular season.

With players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood currently recovering from injuries, the Lakers are particularly thin on frontcourt help. Jaxson Hayes has stepped up in the meantime, but adding another body would likely be a wise move for L.A.

Koloko has had an extended absence from playing in the NBA thanks to his blood clot issue. He sat out the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign, so the jury’s out on whether he will be able to provide Los Angeles productive minutes this coming season. In his first and only season of action in the NBA so far, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Of course, if the Lakers were to add another center, it might open the door for L.A. to give Davis some more minutes the 4, depending on the situation. That’s something that a lot of fans would certainly like to see.

Whether it’s via trade or by other means, Lakers fans should keep their fingers crossed in the hope that at least one big man will be added to the squad in the near future.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Draymond Green and LeBron James
Draymond Green says he tries to ‘kill’ and ‘take’ LeBron out on the court more than anybody
Lakers News
Bronny James
Numerous NBA executives and scouts blast LeBron and Rich Paul for setting Bronny up for failure
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron’s former Cavs teammate shares when he thinks Lakers star will retire
Lakers News
Bronny James
LeBron pours out his emotions after sharing the floor with son Bronny on Sunday night
Lakers News
Lost your password?