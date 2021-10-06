Report: Lakers sign promising young point guard to training camp deal

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are rolling the dice on a young point guard.

The team is reportedly signing Frank Mason III to a training camp deal.

Free agent G Frank Mason III is signing a training camp deal with the Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

Mason has had an adventurous NBA career so far. Over four years at the NBA level, he has already played for three teams.

The 27-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at the NBA level.

Efficiency has been a struggle for Mason at the professional level. He has career shooting clips of 39.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep.

The University of Kansas product will look to prove his worth with the Lakers in training camp.