The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA once again this season, but injuries and health and safety protocols have started to take a toll on the defending champions as they approach the second half of the season.

Along with the need to bolster the frontcourt with or without Anthony Davis in the lineup, the Lakers appear to be looking at a number of options to upgrade the current roster. P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets appears to be one of those options.

Woj also just said that the Lakers are interested in PJ Tucker, but that so far the Rockets are asking for a player they can put in their lineup, not just picks. — NBA Insider Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 21, 2021

Ever since the rumors surfaced about James Harden’s desire to leave the Rockets, Tucker has been named as a player that could also be on his way out at some point between now and the NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Although Tucker isn’t a big name like Blake Griffin or Andre Drummond, the 35-year-old veteran brings a few things to the team for Frank Vogel’s squad. Tucker is a gritty defender who is hungry to win a title in the twilight of his career and would be a welcome addition to this team.

The University of Texas product is currently averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. He may not put up monster numbers, but he does plenty that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.