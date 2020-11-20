Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was thought to be on his way to join the Milwaukee Bucks, but after a failed sign-and-trade deal, the market has opened back up.

Amongst those interested in the Serbian national are the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Bogdanovic and his representation are expected to take meetings when it’s allowed this afternoon/evening, with Atlanta and the Lakers known to be among the suitors,” Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported.

If Bogdanovic were to join the Lakers, the defending champs would quickly become an even more dangerous squad.

Last season, the 28-year-old guard averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He also shot an impressive 44.0 percent from the field.

Bogdanovic and newly acquired guard Dennis Schroder would dramatically improve the Lakers’ backcourt talent and depth.

Only time will tell if the interest is mutual.

If it is and Bogdanovic does end up in L.A., the Lakers will very likely enter the 2020-21 season as the clear-cut favorites to win the championship.