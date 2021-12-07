Damian Lillard includes LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on his all-time NBA 2K starting 5

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard recently revealed his all-time NBA 2K starting lineup, and he gave some major love to two Los Angeles Lakers legends.

Lillard included both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in his lineup.

“My all-time starting five: I’m gonna have to say A.I. (Allen Iverson), Bron, Kobe, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], K.D. (Kevin Durant),” Lillard said.

Lillard clearly thinks very highly of James and Bryant. For many NBA fans, it’s hard not to.

Even at the age of 36, James is one of the top players in the NBA when he’s on the floor. Health is going to be a major key for him for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign (and likely his career), as he has missed substantial time this season and was also out for a good chunk of the 2020-21 season.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season. He’s knocking down 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 33.7 percent of his shots from 3-point land.

As for Bryant, the Hall of Famer left a massive mark on the game of basketball during his playing career. He earned 18 All-Star selections, five NBA titles and an MVP award.

The late great finished his playing days with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2021-22 edition of the Lakers, led by James, are trying to win this season’s NBA title. It would be the organization’s second championship since Bryant’s tragic passing.