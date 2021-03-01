The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond if he is bought out of his contract.

The Lakers would not be able to afford Drummond’s $28.7 million salary in a trade unless they gave up significant pieces, but they could sign him if he is on the buyout market.

According to FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico, the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks would be interested in Drummond in the buyout market, while the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics could also be involved ahead of the March 25th trade deadline.

Los Angeles is looking to upgrade its frontcourt with Anthony Davis out of the lineup.

“Along with the Knicks, Drummond continues to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers,” Amico wrote. “The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are said to only be interested in the event Drummond hits the buyout market.”

The Cavs have decided not to play Drummond until they find a suitor for him in a trade.

However, if the Cavs cannot trade the veteran big man by the trade deadline, it is possible they could buy out his contract to allow him to latch on with a contender.

The Lakers won the NBA title last season, and if Drummond is looking to win, they could be at the top of his list.

Los Angeles is currently 24-11 and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 25 games.