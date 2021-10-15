Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players.

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen. The Lakers roster stands at 15, including one two-way player. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 15, 2021

Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi.

Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

L.A. is clearly making some final roster decisions as the regular season approaches. The Lakers’ focus right now is to win a title in the 2021-22 season.

The team went winless in the preseason, but there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming sense of concern amongst any of the players.

Los Angeles will open its campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. That should be an exciting matchup to open the regular season for both teams.