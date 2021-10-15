- Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches
- LeBron James celebrates Dodgers advancing to NLCS with emphatic 6-word message
- Frank Vogel reveals ‘hybrid’ starting 5 for Lakers’ final preseason game vs. Kings
- Rapper Boosie Badazz has an issue with Russell Westbrook’s New York Fashion Week outfit: ‘As dads…we got to protect our kids’
- Shaquille O’Neal honors Stephen A. Smith on his birthday with hilarious haircut
- LeBron James’ proud statement after SpringHill Company receives $725M valuation following funding from massive investors
- Report: Lakers list 5 players on injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup vs. Kings
- Report: Lakers waiving promising rookie Mac McClung
- LeBron James issues a stern warning about chemistry on the Lakers: ‘It’s going to take a minute’
- Video: Media members lose it as LeBron James and Anthony Davis discuss ending to ‘Squid Game’
Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches
-
- Updated: October 15, 2021
With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players.
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen. The Lakers roster stands at 15, including one two-way player.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 15, 2021
Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi.
Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
L.A. is clearly making some final roster decisions as the regular season approaches. The Lakers’ focus right now is to win a title in the 2021-22 season.
The team went winless in the preseason, but there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming sense of concern amongst any of the players.
Los Angeles will open its campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. That should be an exciting matchup to open the regular season for both teams.