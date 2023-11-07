Lakers News

Report: Lakers sent multiple clips to NBA showing clear fouls on LeBron James that went uncalled vs. Heat

Jesse Cinquini
LeBron James and Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a close game to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road on Monday night by a final score of 108-107.

Lakers forward LeBron James arguably performed the best of any player on the team in the loss. He dropped 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes of playing time. Plus, James shot 13-of-23 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

But the Lakers seem to believe that James should have taken more than just four free throws in the game. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham called out the officials for James’ lack of free throws against Miami.

Additionally, the Lakers reportedly contacted the NBA about what they believed were missed calls on James.

“The Los Angeles Lakers contacted the NBA league office Tuesday about what they view as numerous missed foul calls in Monday’s 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN,” wrote Dave McMenamin.

“The Lakers’ main point of contention is how LeBron James was officiated, according to sources. The Lakers shared various clips showing what they believe to be clear illegal contact by Heat defenders against James that went unnoticed by the referees.”

The free-throw discrepancy between the Lakers and Heat on Monday was minimal. The Lakers attempted 14 free throws as a team, while the Heat attempted 16.

Los Angeles’ loss against Miami drops the team’s record to 3-4 on the season. The Lakers’ four losses this season have all come against good competition in the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Heat. Two of those teams — the Nuggets and Heat — played in the NBA Finals a season ago. As for the other two teams, the Kings made the playoffs last season and the Magic are off to a 4-3 start this season.

James, 38, is in his 21st season in the NBA since joining the NBA out of high school ahead of the 2003-04 season. In seven appearances with the Lakers so far this season, the forward is averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and a subpar 32.5 percent from outside the 3-point arc.

The Lakers endured a tough loss to the Heat on Monday, but they will have an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark on the season when they take on Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets own a 3-3 record and have won their last three games.

Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

