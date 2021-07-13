Report: Lakers ‘searching for potential pathways’ to reacquire Lonzo Ball

According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could be looking for ways to reunite with 23-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball.

“Yet it’s worth noting that inevitable rumbles of Lakers interest would not merely emanate from [Ben] Simmons’ status as a [Rich] Paul client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent blog post. “Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center. “Expect to eventually hear of them searching for potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be, to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason.”

Ball was the Lakers’ first-round draft choice in 2017, but his career with Los Angeles didn’t exactly pan out. As a Lakers player, Ball averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He was certainly serviceable, but his production didn’t live up to lofty expectations.

Ball has spent each of his past two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he has been able to turn his career around. In the 2020-21 season, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point land.

The University of California, Los Angeles product would be able to fill a major need for the Lakers if he were the rejoin his former team.

Ball is a restricted free agent, meaning the Pelicans will have a chance to match or top any offer he receives on the open market. However, according to a recent report, New Orleans is unlikely to match any high offers.