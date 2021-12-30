- Report: Lakers revert back to more traditional starting lineup for Wednesday’s tilt vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Lakers interested in Ben Simmons but Sixers don’t want Russell Westbrook in return
- Report: Lakers offer optimistic updates on 3 players prior to Wednesday’s contest vs. Grizzlies
- LeBron James sends message to Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘Stay ready because we may need your a-s‘
- LeBron James’ sobering comments when asked if he’s thought about retiring
- Video: LeBron James baptizes Christian Wood with filthy poster dunk
- Report: Lakers unveil completely different starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. Rockets
- Report: Wayne Ellington among players out for Lakers on Tuesday
- NBA insider details one possible trade package Lakers could offer Pistons for Jerami Grant
- Isaiah Thomas’ ‘thankful’ goodbye message after he gets cut by Lakers
Report: Lakers revert back to more traditional starting lineup for Wednesday’s tilt vs. Grizzlies
-
- Updated: December 29, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers released their starting lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will hold down their usual starting roles with Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard joining them in Wednesday night’s lineup.
Dwight Howard will get the nod tonight at center. pic.twitter.com/CX5ofMakrj
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 30, 2021
The Lakers are coming off a much-needed win on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets in Houston.
LeBron James posted a triple-double in the victory, but the Lakers also got strong performances from Monk and Carmelo Anthony.
Memphis is 21-14 so far this season and has split the season series with the Lakers to this point. The Grizzlies took the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 9 by a score of 108-95.
The Lakers would get back to .500 on the 2021-22 season with a win on Wednesday night. The Lakers and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST.