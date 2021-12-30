Report: Lakers revert back to more traditional starting lineup for Wednesday’s tilt vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers released their starting lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will hold down their usual starting roles with Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard joining them in Wednesday night’s lineup.

The Lakers are coming off a much-needed win on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets in Houston.

LeBron James posted a triple-double in the victory, but the Lakers also got strong performances from Monk and Carmelo Anthony.

Memphis is 21-14 so far this season and has split the season series with the Lakers to this point. The Grizzlies took the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 9 by a score of 108-95.

The Lakers would get back to .500 on the 2021-22 season with a win on Wednesday night. The Lakers and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST.