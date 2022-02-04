- Report: Lakers reveal severity of Carmelo Anthony’s hamstring injury
- Updated: February 4, 2022
There reportedly is optimism that Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony will only be day-to-day after suffering a hamstring strain against the Los Angeles Clippers.
There’s optimism that Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring strain isn’t serious and he’s expected to be day-to-day on a return to the Lakers lineup, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022
Anthony left the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Thursday night after scoring seven points in just 11 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers certainly need Anthony’s offense in the lineup with LeBron James already sidelined due to swelling in his knee.
Anthony has been a key piece off the bench for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers’ next game will be on Saturday against the New York Knicks. It will be interesting to see if Anthony is able to suit up against his former team in that matchup.