Report: Lakers Still Interested in Adding Another Shooter Like J.R. Smith

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Dion Waiters on Thursday, it seemed likely that veteran guard J.R. Smith was no longer on their radar.

However, according to the Friday report, the Lakers are still interested in Smith.

“After reaching an agreement to sign Dion Waiters, the Lakers continue to monitor the market for a shooter, such as J.R. Smith, sources say,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. “Smith worked out for the Lakers on Monday, according to sources. L.A. would need to release someone to create roster space for Smith.”

Smith hasn’t played an NBA game since parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2018-19 season. Still, he has seemingly managed to stay in game shape since that time.

Beyond that, his experience with Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly being considered as a major asset. Smith and James played together in Cleveland for the better part of four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

During his career, Smith has averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He has proven an ability to get hot from deep and served as a streaky scoring option for a number of different teams.

Still, at 34 years old, time is likely running out for Smith to make an NBA comeback.

Whether or not that chance is offered to him by the Lakers remains to be seen.