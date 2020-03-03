Lakers Rumors: J.R. Smith Has One Big Advantage Over Dion Waiters

- New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Campaigns LeBron James for MVP
March 3, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran shooting guard J.R. Smith on Monday.
According to a report, the team may consider bringing Smith aboard thanks in part to his history of playing alongside Lakers star LeBron James.
Was told in addition to Dion Waiters, JR Smith worked out for the Lakers today. His familiarity w/ LeBron and his shooting ability are seen as pluses. The Lakers are in no rush, though, and might bring in others. They have one vacant roster spot after waiving Troy Daniels.
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 2, 2020
Smith and James played alongside one another for the better part of four NBA seasons. The two players made four straight NBA Finals appearances as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They won the title together in 2016.
Despite that history, Smith re-entering the league may be something of a long shot. The veteran guard has not played an NBA game since Nov. 19, 2018.
The recent workout was not the first time Smith has been connected to the Lakers. Earlier this season, James endorsed Smith on social media, sparking rumors that L.A. was interested in bringing in the sharpshooter.
In his career, Smith has averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He’s shot 41.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc during his time in the league.
At the moment, it is unclear is Smith will actually end up in the Purple and Gold.
However, what does seem abundantly clear is that the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster as they head towards this season’s playoff run.