- Report: Lakers releasing Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel
- NBA executive says Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown in blockbuster deal
- Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan
- Shaquille O’Neal says the Lakers will ‘never win again’ without LeBron James
- Kyle Kuzma unveils the ugly truth about Lakers fans after LeBron James and others get berated at home
- Report: Lakers legends LeBron James and Magic Johnson may not be on great terms
- Report: Experienced people around the NBA believe the Lakers should trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Video: LeBron James gets booed by Lakers fans at Crypto.com Arena
- Russell Westbrook’s wife reveals that he’s taking a break from social media amid the Lakers’ struggles
- NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from Lakers-Clippers game shows crucial missed call on LeBron James drive
Report: Lakers releasing Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel
-
- Updated: March 1, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel.
The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 1, 2022
Doumbouya appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season. In the little playing time he got, he was able to post some solid numbers. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in just 8.0 minutes per contest.
The Lakers are rolling the dice on Gabriel, who they’re surely hoping will take a step forward in his development at some point in the near future. Gabriel holds career averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest at the NBA level.
L.A. is 27-33 on the season and desperately needs to turn things around. The team’s next game will come at home on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.