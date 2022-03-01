Report: Lakers releasing Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel.

The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 1, 2022

Doumbouya appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season. In the little playing time he got, he was able to post some solid numbers. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in just 8.0 minutes per contest.

The Lakers are rolling the dice on Gabriel, who they’re surely hoping will take a step forward in his development at some point in the near future. Gabriel holds career averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest at the NBA level.

L.A. is 27-33 on the season and desperately needs to turn things around. The team’s next game will come at home on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.