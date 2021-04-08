- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kyle Kuzma’s latest injury
Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kyle Kuzma's latest injury
- Updated: April 8, 2021
An MRI of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma’s calf indicates a strain that will keep him out of the team’s Thursday night road matchup against the Miami Heat
Kuzma had a MRI on Thursday afternoon that confirmed a Grade 1 calf strain, per Vogel. https://t.co/dvo4O4gKMd
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 8, 2021
Kuzma played 35 minutes on Tuesday night in the Lakers’ 110-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors, but his absence puts the team’s depth to the test against the Heat.
Just last month, Kuzma was dealing with a heel injury, though that only caused him to miss the March 2 contest against the Phoenix Suns.
For the year, Kuzma is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the 32-19 Lakers, who continue to wait for the return of injured stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.