Report: Lakers release injury updates on Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso for Wednesday’s game vs. Thunder
- Updated: February 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were shorthanded in their overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, as Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso were unable to play.
There is a real chance neither will be able to play in Wednesday’s rematch, as both are listed as questionable.
Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso are considered QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game against OKC. pic.twitter.com/KwWPbZLAbJ
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 10, 2021
Davis has been banged up lately. Before his current Achilles condition, he had been playing through a couple of different injuries.
Prior to his injury, Caruso had been shooting lights out from 3-point range. Before this season, he had been an inconsistent outside shooter.
Without Davis or Caruso, the Lakers fell behind to an anemic Thunder team, only to make a late rally and force overtime. In the extra period, the Lakers took control early and eliminated any doubt they would prevail.
LeBron James, who is dealing with the residual effects of a sprained ankle he suffered weeks ago, had a triple-double to help L.A.’s cause. Backup big man Montrezl Harrell also had a big game to help pick up the slack.