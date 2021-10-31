Lakers release injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Rockets

LeBron James’ status for the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday is listed as questionable, with three other teammates already ruled out.

The 36-year-old James returned to the court in the Lakers’ Friday night victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the Lakers’ previous two contests.

In Friday’s game, James seemingly showed no signs that he was hurting. In 38 minutes, he had 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The listing of James as questionable may simply be an effort to more carefully assess how the veteran responds to his first action since last Sunday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Keeping James and Anthony Davis as healthy as possible throughout the season is paramount to the Lakers’ goals of making another title run.

Last season, key injuries to both players resulted in struggles for the team during the latter part of the regular season and a quick exit in the postseason.

Of course, James has never been afraid to play with a little pain during a career that’s now in its 19th season.

James’ success on the court has meant countless deep playoff runs throughout his career that are the equivalent of a little more than three additional 82-game seasons.

In some odd scheduling, the Lakers and Rockets will play each other at Staples Center in consecutive games, with Sunday’s contest followed by one on Tuesday night. So, even if James is unable to play on Sunday, he could face the Rockets two nights later.