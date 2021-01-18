The Los Angeles Lakers will have two players out of their lineup for Monday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, with four others either questionable or probable for the Pacific Division clash.

Lakers status report for tomorrow’s game vs, Warriors: pic.twitter.com/w6yyJHkBFk — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 18, 2021

The absences of Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley aren’t likely to have much of an impact on the Lakers’ on-court production. With regard to LeBron James’ questionable status, that designation has been commonplace for weeks, with James answering the call for each game.

Potentially more problematic for the Lakers are the injuries currently being nursed by regular starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Davis has already dealt with calf and adductor issues this season, with the back tightness he’s currently experiencing an issue that will have to carefully watched. That’s because Davis is currently second on the team with a 21.7 scoring average and is also averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.

Caldwell-Pope only recently returned to the Lakers’ lineup after missing four contests with his ankle trouble, while Wesley Matthews has been effective coming off the bench in his first year with the team.

The meeting against the Warriors will mark the first game between the two teams this season, with the Lakers looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

A victory on Monday would be a nice way for the 11-3 Lakers to prepare for their upcoming seven-game road trip that gets underway on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.