Report: Lakers release extensive injury report for opening night matchup vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for the opening game of the regular season against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, guard Wayne Ellington won’t play in the matchup.

However, it appears both guard Kendrick Nunn and guard Malik Monk have a chance at suiting up for the opener.

Lakers’ status report for the season opener against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/BUlyAxX6Ob — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 19, 2021

The Lakers need as much shooting and wing help as they can get with Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza already sidelined due to injury.

Los Angeles has an entirely new roster compared to last season’s team, but it still is expected to be a contender in the Western Conference.

The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will lead the way, but the Lakers are going to need their role players to step up as well if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.

Nunn and Monk would both be making their regular season debut for the Lakers if they can suit up on Tuesday night.

The Lakers and Warriors are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday.