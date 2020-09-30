- Report: Lakers release critical injury report for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Report: Lakers release critical injury report for Game 1 of NBA Finals
September 30, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers may be at full strength for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and their bench may even get a bit of a boost.
Their injury report shows that several of their key players are likely good to go to start the championship series.
Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Anthony Davis (right heel contusion), Danny Green (volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are all probable.
— Playoff Rivas (@RadRivas) September 29, 2020
Davis sustained his injury during the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, yet continued to play and play well.
Waiters hasn’t played since early in the second round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. If he gets action, his ability to break defenses down and create his own shot could be a boon for L.A.
James has been dealing with a sore groin since early in the season, but it hasn’t seemed to affect his mobility or level of play.