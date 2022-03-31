Report: Lakers provide optimistic updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Friday’s game vs. Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both dealing with their own injuries, but it sounds like there’s a chance that both players will return for the team’s Friday matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James, out since Sunday with the left ankle sprain, returned to LA to rehab mid-week. Both James and Davis are out vs. Utah tonight. Lakers are 1/2 game ahead of Spurs for final play-in spot and trailing Pelicans for ninth by 1.5 games ahead of Friday's meeting in LA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2022

The Lakers are very much fighting for their postseason lives at the moment.

Thanks to a Wednesday night San Antonio Spurs loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers have once again claimed the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. As many fans know, the No. 10 seed is the final seed that will advance to the play-in tournament.

Still, things are not looking great for the Lakers. Their lead over the Spurs is very slim. On Thursday, the Lakers will have to play a game against the Utah Jazz, and they’ll be massively undermanned in that contest.

Even though Thursday’s report is a positive sign that both Davis and James are trending in the right direction, it is no guarantee that the two stars will ultimately be good to go in Friday’s game.

The entire 2021-22 NBA season has been a massive disappointment for the Lakers and their loyal fans. Exciting offseason additions have fallen flat, multiple key players have missed substantial time, and the team’s entire season is now in jeopardy of ending sooner than anyone expected.

Following Thursday’s game, the Lakers will have six games left on their schedule. All but one of those games features a matchup against a team that is currently projected to advance to either the playoffs or play-in tournament.

If the Lakers want to extend their season, they’re going to have to fight for it. That fight will obviously be a lot easier if James and Davis are able to retake the floor.