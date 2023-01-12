Report: Lakers’ priority is to find trade that will make them better over next 3 years

The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of countless trade rumors in recent months, but they may end up not making a single move prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

As all fans know, the Lakers are in control of two valuable assets in their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. For quite some time, it was widely assumed that the Lakers would trade those picks to add talent around their superstar duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

However, more recent reports have indicated that the Lakers front office may keep both picks rather than trade them away. Despite the incredible amount of criticism that L.A.’s front office has been subjected to, it looks like the people in charge of the team are trying to take a long-term approach.

According to a recent report, the team’s current strategy revolves around trying to do what is best for the team over the next three years. That may mean making a trade, or it may mean standing pat.

“If the right deal emerges that will make them — in their eyes — a better team over the next like three years, that’s their priority,” Dave McMenamin said. “They want the team to get to the best level it can get while LeBron James is still on the roster. But if that means not making that deal in February and playing out the rest of this season with the group that they have and knowing that they feel like there’s gonna be a better deal in July in the offseason, they’ll do that.”

Of course, the level of critique will only rise if Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the rest of the decision-makers in L.A. fail to make a move prior to the deadline this season. Many have argued that the team has failed to capitalize on James’ time with the team.

There are some who even believe that the Lakers are hurting James’ legacy by getting in the way of his ability to win more titles.

That conversation is only going to get louder if James continues to play at the elite level that he currently is playing at despite the team’s overall struggles. Currently, the Lakers are just 19-22 on the season. James is putting up 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

With the trade deadline less than one month away, fans will soon know if the Lakers manage to find that elusive deal that could help James win his fifth NBA title.

So far in his time with the Lakers, James has managed to deliver one NBA championship. The team has missed the playoffs twice during his stint, however, and is currently projected to miss the postseason yet again this year.