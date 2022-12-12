Report: Lakers prioritizing shooting in trade talks, targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier

The Los Angeles Lakers are seen as a “key” team in the trade market this season and have some level of interest in players like Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, according to a report.

Los Angeles is reportedly prioritizing shooting in its conversations with other teams, which is obviously an area where the Lakers have plenty of room for improvement.

“Following a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers, now 11-15 and three games out of sixth place, have turned their season around and are seen as a key team in the trade market this season,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said.”

While the Lakers have been playing some really solid basketball for about a month now, there remains a belief among fans that the team still needs to bring in some outside help in order to truly contend for a title.

Adding some shooting would be a major step in the right direction. While the Lakers have found some shooters this season in players like Austin Reaves (38.6 percent from deep) and Lonnie Walker IV (39.0 percent from deep), they’re still one of the worst teams in the league from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Lakers are shooting 32.2 percent from deep, which ranks 28th out of 30 teams.

It’s impressive that they’ve found ways to win games lately despite that. The Lakers are 9-5 over their last 14 games and remain in the mix in the postseason race as a result.

Bogdanovic is shooting a whopping 43.7 percent from deep this season, and he’s averaging 21.0 points per game.

Reddish, meanwhile, would be more of a project if the Lakers were to acquire him. He isn’t exactly a sharpshooter (as he’s knocking down just 30.4 percent of his triples this season), but he’s only 23 and was a lottery pick for a reason.

As for Fournier, he has a solid track record when it comes to 3-point shooting. Although he’s shooting just 33.3 percent from deep this season, he’s a career 38.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

It’s good news that the Lakers are getting busy as the trade deadline gets closer. Time will tell if the team makes a splash before Feb. 9.