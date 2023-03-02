Report: Lakers preparing to make a postseason run without LeBron James in regular season

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that superstar LeBron James will be re-evaluated in about three weeks after being diagnosed with a right foot tendon injury.

Los Angeles is reportedly preparing for the possibility that it will have to make its postseason run without James in the regular season.

Woj: "[The Lakers] are preparing for the possibility that they've got to make their postseason run without LeBron James in this regular season."

If James were to miss three weeks, he would be forced to sit out the Lakers’ next 10 games. Many of those games are against against other teams in the Western Conference that are fighting to secure postseason berths.

The Lakers are currently 11th in the West after Wednesday’s thrilling comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are one of those aforementioned teams.

James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell all missed that game with their respective injuries. Guard Dennis Schroder led the way with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. He actually hurt his ankle during the game, but he pushed through and steered the Lakers to victory.

After the game, the German national said he’s willing to do “everything for the team” to try to get it into the playoffs.

Dennis Schroder after severely spraining his ankle says he's willing to do "everything for the team" to try to get them into the playoffs

Once Davis and Russell return to the court, the Lakers should have enough to beat some of the teams that are currently in the postseason picture. Those two will need to up their games if L.A. wants any shot at securing a play-in tournament spot.

As for James, if he were to only miss the team’s next 10 games, he would come back with nine games left in L.A.’s season. The four-time MVP is recording 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while knocking down 50.1 percent of his shots and 30.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during the 2022-23 campaign.

Those last nine games might end up being make-or-break contests for the Lakers. They’ll look to keep things rolling on Friday as they open up a five-game home stand against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that is eighth in the West and 1.5 games ahead of them.