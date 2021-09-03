- Report: Lakers potentially expecting Wayne Ellington to be team’s starting shooting guard
- Updated: September 3, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup already looks loaded because of their Big 3.
That is the case even if there is still no clear answer as to who will start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, recently signed shooting guard Wayne Ellington could potentially start in the backcourt.
“Potentially to be their starting shooting guard,” McMenamin wrote regarding what the Lakers should expect of Ellington in the 2021-22 season. “With a career 38.2% mark from 3, Ellington provides a viable floor spacer to keep defenses honest when James and Westbrook look to attack the paint.”
Early in August, the Lakers were able to sign the 33-year-old guard on a one-year deal. It was seen as a good free-agency move for Los Angeles because the team needed a sharpshooter who could open up the floor for its plethora of All-Stars.
Ellington has made a name for himself by being able to hit accurately from deep throughout his career.
One of his best seasons was the 2017-18 season, when he played for the Miami Heat. During that season, he made 2.9 3-pointers per game while making 39.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.