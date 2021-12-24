   Report: Lakers planning to sign Stanley Johnson and Darren Collison to 10-day deals - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to 10-day deals.

It sounds like Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson are both going to get chances to prove that they belong in the NBA with L.A.

Collison last played in the NBA in the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 76 games for the Indiana Pacers and started all of them.

In those contests, he averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He shot 46.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep.

Johnson, meanwhile, last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 61 games and averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Both players will look to help the Lakers get their season back on track.