Report: Lakers Plan to Rest Several Key Players in Monday’s Scrimmage vs. Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their final scrimmage inside the NBA bubble on Monday, July 27 against the Washington Wizards, but the team will look a bit different.

With the regular season set to resume on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers will rest LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard for the scrimmage against the Wizards.

Vogel said Howard has been dealing with knee soreness, and Kuzma had an ankle tweak last game, while he may have held Davis out anyway after he got poked in the eye last game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 27, 2020

These injuries appear to be minor, but there’s no sense in risking further damage in a scrimmage.

The Lakers lost their first scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks, but defeated the Orlando Magic in their second scrimmage.

The Lakers are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They have a five-and-a-half game lead over the Clippers.