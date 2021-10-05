- Report: Lakers plan to honor Pau Gasol in huge way following his retirement
- LeBron James receives no votes from NBA GMs in 2021-22 MVP predictions
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams LeBron James for recent COVID-19 vaccine comments, says his being ‘wrong’ could be ‘deadly’
- Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, other NBA superstars in awe of Nike’s incredible LeBron James Innovation Center
- Anthony Davis’ semi-worrisome comments about Lakers’ offense with new roster
- Video: Sneak peek offered of new LeBron James Innovation Center at Nike headquarters
- Anthony Davis and Lakers still unable to fathom how they were able to acquire Malik Monk
- Video: James Harden talks trash to Dwight Howard, baits him into technical foul
- Enes Kanter blasts LeBron James on live television for his opinion on COVID-19 vaccine
- Video: Russell Westbrook gets lit on stage during rap show in Los Angeles
Report: Lakers plan to honor Pau Gasol in huge way following his retirement
-
- Updated: October 5, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol announced his retirement on Tuesday. The Lakers are reportedly going to honor him in a big way as they plan to retire his jersey.
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey. https://t.co/rC4EgGEQ9l
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021
Gasol had a fantastic NBA career. He finished with averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep.
The former first-round pick was named to six All-Star teams during his playing days, and three of those selections came during his time with the Lakers.
Gasol won two NBA titles during his career, both of which came with L.A. He was a massive part of both of those championship teams.
During his retirement announcement, Gasol made sure to mention fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, with whom he shared a special bond.
“I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant. I'd very much like him to be here but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner.”
– Pau Gasol 💜💛
(h/t @Eurohoopsnet ) pic.twitter.com/DRBJ4Fyop6
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 5, 2021
The 41-year-old has a lot to be proud of, and Lakers fans will forever be grateful for his contributions to the organization.