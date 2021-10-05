Report: Lakers plan to honor Pau Gasol in huge way following his retirement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol announced his retirement on Tuesday. The Lakers are reportedly going to honor him in a big way as they plan to retire his jersey.

Gasol had a fantastic NBA career. He finished with averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep.

The former first-round pick was named to six All-Star teams during his playing days, and three of those selections came during his time with the Lakers.

Gasol won two NBA titles during his career, both of which came with L.A. He was a massive part of both of those championship teams.

During his retirement announcement, Gasol made sure to mention fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, with whom he shared a special bond.

“I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant. I'd very much like him to be here but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner.” – Pau Gasol 💜💛

The 41-year-old has a lot to be proud of, and Lakers fans will forever be grateful for his contributions to the organization.