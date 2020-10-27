The city of Los Angeles has experienced an unfortunate spike in COVID-19 numbers over the last few weeks, and city officials believe the Los Angeles Lakers may be partially to blame.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health told USA Today that it is “highly likely” that the Lakers’ championship has contributed to the increase in cases of the highly infectious disease.

“It is impossible to determine the exact exposures that contributed to this increase,’’ the department said in a statement to USA Today. “However, it is highly likely that gatherings to watch and/or celebrate the Lakers, along with any other gatherings that occurred 2-3 weeks ago where people weren’t wearing face coverings and were in close contact with each other, contributed to the rise in LA County cases.’’

It’s quite sobering to learn that such a joyous occasion could be leading to more people getting sick in Los Angeles. However, it is not all that surprising.

Immediately after the Lakers won the title, videos began popping up on social media of massive crowds partying around Staples Center in downtown L.A.

Whatever the reason for the spike in cases, hopefully the city is able to get a hold of COVID-19’s spread in the coming weeks.