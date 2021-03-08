   Report: Lakers optimistic they'll get 'strong consideration' from Andre Drummond if he's bought out - Lakers Daily
Report: Lakers optimistic they’ll get ‘strong consideration’ from Andre Drummond if he’s bought out

Andre Drummond and Serge Ibaka David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

There reportedly is optimism with the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the team will get strong consideration from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond if he is bought out.

The Cavs are trying to trade the veteran center by the March 25 trade deadline.

Drummond would help bolster a Lakers’ frontcourt that lost JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this past offseason.

With Anthony Davis on the shelf due to injury, adding Drummond would give the Lakers some much-needed depth behind Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell.

The Lakers are currently 24-13 on the season and are the defending champions. If Drummond truly wants to win, Los Angeles could be a perfect landing spot.

This season, the University of Connecticut product is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

However, he has appeared in just 25 games since Cleveland has held him out of the lineup as it looks for a potential trade.

The Lakers can’t afford Drummond’s $28.7 million salary in a trade unless they gave up some significant rotation pieces.

While a buyout may not happen, the Lakers certainly feel that Drummond will consider them if it does.