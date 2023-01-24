Report: Lakers opted to trade for Rui Hachimura over Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly opted for forward Rui Hachimura over New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish in the trade market.

The Lakers made a deal with the Washington Wizards on Monday to acquire Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, and they plan on extending him this coming offseason.

“The Lakers likely could have traded for the Knicks’ Cam Reddish for a similar package that they sent to Washington but opted for Hachimura, who was drafted ninth overall by the Wizards in 2019,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.

Reddish, 23, fell out of the Knicks rotation earlier this season, last playing in a game for the team on Dec. 3 of this season. He’s in the final season of his rookie deal, so the Knicks are looking to move him to avoid losing him in free agency for nothing.

Hachimura has been a bit more proven of a player than Reddish so far in his NBA career, and he’s outplayed him this season as well. The new Lakers forward is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Injuries have hurt Reddish during his time with the Atlanta Hawks and the Knicks, but he did have a big role to start the season with the Knicks.

This season, Reddish is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3-point range. His removal from the rotation is curious, but New York has played well, as it currently holds the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers may have been more confident in extending Hachimura long term, and it also makes sense to trade for a player who has been getting consistent minutes this season.

Los Angeles is hoping that Hachimura can be a piece that will make it a playoff contender this season and beyond. Right now, the Lakers are the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference, but they are just two games out of the No. 6 seed.

The team should be able to make a run once Anthony Davis returns to the lineup, and Hachimura gives them another proven option as a scorer on the wing.

While Reddish may not be in the cards for the Lakers in a trade, he could be a player they pursue in the offseason when he’s a free agent.