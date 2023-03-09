Report: Lakers officially diagnose Mo Bamba’s injury, expect him to miss at least 4 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers big man Mo Bamba is set to miss at least four weeks with a high left ankle sprain.

Medical update from the team: “Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 9, 2023

Bamba missed the team’s game on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies due to the injury and will now miss most of the regular season games left on Los Angeles’ schedule.

The 7-footer has had a pretty inconsistent role for the team ever since being acquired from the Orlando Magic before the trade deadline.

As a Laker, the former first-round pick is recording 4.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in just 11.6 minutes per game. He’s appeared in seven games for the team, registering one start.

Despite Bamba not playing a huge role, the Lakers have moved up to ninth in the Western Conference and seem well on their way to booking a postseason spot.

The many moves the Lakers made before the deadline have seemingly rejuvenated the organization after a rough start to the campaign.

Big man Anthony Davis is on a tear right now, and as a result, an outright playoff spot seems attainable. The Lakers are just two games behind the Golden State Warriors, who are in fifth place in the West.

The Lakers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, with LeBron James currently out due to a right foot tendon injury. He’s going to be out for a little while longer, so everyone will need to continue to step up in his absence.

Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 games and will continue its current home stand on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. It will then host the New York Knicks — who recently had their nine-game winning streak snapped — on Sunday.

Wins in both of those games would get the Lakers to .500 for the first time all season.

Bamba is in the first year of a two-year deal, though the second year of his contract is not guaranteed. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to bring him back for next season or move on in search of another big man.

Regardless of what happens, Bamba is surely working hard to recover as quickly as possible so that he can help the Lakers in whatever way possible for the rest of the season.