Though the Los Angeles Lakers may ultimately have to compete in the play-in tournament, it is starting to look like they’ll at least be back to full health when that time comes.

On Friday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered meaningful health updates on the statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

Vogel says LeBron practiced Friday and “there’s a chance” he plays Saturday, but he’s listed as questionable. Anthony Davis did not practice, but he’s listed as probable. Dennis Schroder cleared the health and safety protocols and is available, but Vogel was unsure if he’ll play — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 14, 2021

Though it’s unclear just when James will re-enter the Lakers lineup, things are trending in the right direction. Ultimately, it will likely be a decision between whether he wants to get a meaningful warm-up before the postseason begins or simply rest his injury as long as possible.

Surely, he and the Lakers will be involved in that decision.

As for Davis and Schroder, it’s looking like both will take part in Saturday’s game versus the Indiana Pacers.

The returns of Davis, James and Schroder would arguably mark a return of the three most talented players on the Lakers roster.

If the defending champs want to defend their title, all three players will likely have to remain healthy and on the court until the trophy is hoisted.