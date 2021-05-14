   Report: Lakers offer major health updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder - Lakers Daily
Though the Los Angeles Lakers may ultimately have to compete in the play-in tournament, it is starting to look like they’ll at least be back to full health when that time comes.

On Friday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered meaningful health updates on the statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

Though it’s unclear just when James will re-enter the Lakers lineup, things are trending in the right direction. Ultimately, it will likely be a decision between whether he wants to get a meaningful warm-up before the postseason begins or simply rest his injury as long as possible.

Surely, he and the Lakers will be involved in that decision.

As for Davis and Schroder, it’s looking like both will take part in Saturday’s game versus the Indiana Pacers.

The returns of Davis, James and Schroder would arguably mark a return of the three most talented players on the Lakers roster.

If the defending champs want to defend their title, all three players will likely have to remain healthy and on the court until the trophy is hoisted.