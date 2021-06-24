Report: Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Knicks expected to have interest in J.J. Redick

According to a recent report, Los Angeles Lakers are among a small group of teams that are expected to have interest in guard J.J. Redick.

Interestingly, all the teams mentioned in the report advanced to the playoffs this season.

JJ Redick's market isn't going to be huge, but a handful of teams are expected to have interest. Among those teams are the #Lakers, #Knicks, #76ers, and #Nets, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Championship hopeful teams need elite shooting. Redick can still provide just that. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 24, 2021

Redick, who turns 37 on Thursday, is coming off of a difficult 2020-21 season in which his production dropped off. He averaged just 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game throughout the campaign.

That’s not the type of production fans are used to seeing from the veteran. Over his eight most recent seasons prior to the 2020-21 campaign, Redick averaged 16.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep.

The Lakers could lose several key guards to free agency this offseason and may have to retool if they want to return to championship contention.

Redick could serve as a solid option on the second unit if he does land with the team.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.