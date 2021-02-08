- Report: Lakers make official ruling on Anthony Davis for Monday’s game vs. Thunder
- Updated: February 8, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis is nursing tendinitis in his right Achilles.
The Lakers have made it official and rule out Anthony Davis (right Achilles tendinitis) from tonight's game against Oklahoma City
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2021
Tonight will be the fourth game that Davis will miss this season. He’s played 21 games so far and is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 53.0 percent shooting from the field.
In the three games Davis has sat, the Lakers went 2-1. Kyle Kuzma was the starting power forward in two of the games, while Markieff Morris was in the other game. The starters for tonight’s game have not been confirmed yet.