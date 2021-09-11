Report: Lakers add former NBA player to coaching staff

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers have hired John Lucas III to be a member of their coaching staff.

The Lakers hired John Lucas III to their coaching staff, sources told ESPN. Lucas carved out a respectable journeyman NBA run at PG in a career that included stints in the G League, Europe and China. He joins LAL after coaching with MIN. … And he has some history with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/BBi8EXjn22 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 11, 2021

Lucas had a very unique NBA playing career.

He debuted in the 2005-06 season with the Houston Rockets. He initially spent just two seasons in the NBA before choosing to play in a variety of other leagues. However, after three years away from the NBA, he returned.

He ultimately walked away from his playing career after the 2016-17 season.

Lucas played for six teams during his time in the NBA. He finished his playing days with averages of 4.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.5 assists per game. He was never named to an All-Star team.

After he retired, he spent a few years with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a coaching capacity. He will now join the Lakers in hopes of adding some value in a similar role.

After never winning a title during his playing career, Lucas would presumably love to get one as a coach.