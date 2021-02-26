- Report: Lakers make huge announcement regarding return of Dennis Schroder
Report: Lakers make huge announcement regarding return of Dennis Schroder
- Updated: February 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder has missed the team’s last four games after being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
However, he may be available to play in L.A.’s contest tomorrow evening against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers have listed Dennis Schröder as probable for Friday’s game vs. Portland.
He’s missed four games because of the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
— Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) February 26, 2021
Schroder was acquired in the offseason for Danny Green in an attempt to give the Lakers another ball-handler and attacking guard and to reduce LeBron James’ workload.
His return can’t come too soon, as L.A. has lost four games in a row and five of its last six.
The team has particularly struggled on the offensive end, and Schroder’s ability to create transition opportunities for himself and others should help immensely.
Although his offensive production has been up and down this season, he had been playing very well in February prior to missing the past four games.
The Lakers are still without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who is expected to be out until mid-March at the earliest, so the return of one of their starting guards will be greatly welcomed.