Report: Lakers make drastic changes to starting 5 for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers are changing their starting lineup once again as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers were absolutely dominated on the boards in their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, as they were outrebounded 51-33.

Inserting DeAndre Jordan in the middle and sliding Anthony Davis over to the 4 and LeBron James over to his natural position at the 3 will immediately give the Lakers a more formidable interior defense.

Los Angeles is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they were blown out by the Celtics, 130-108. It was James’ first game back since suffering an abdominal injury.

James and the Lakers will look to get back on track as they take on the Pistons at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday.