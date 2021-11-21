Report: Lakers make drastic changes to starting 5 for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers are changing their starting lineup once again as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 21, 2021

The Lakers were absolutely dominated on the boards in their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, as they were outrebounded 51-33.

Inserting DeAndre Jordan in the middle and sliding Anthony Davis over to the 4 and LeBron James over to his natural position at the 3 will immediately give the Lakers a more formidable interior defense.

Los Angeles is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they were blown out by the Celtics, 130-108. It was James’ first game back since suffering an abdominal injury.

James and the Lakers will look to get back on track as they take on the Pistons at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday.