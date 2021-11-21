- Report: Lakers make drastic changes to starting 5 for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons
- Frank Vogel updates LeBron’s status for Lakers’ Sunday afternoon game vs. Pistons
- Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s children seen adorably playing with Pau Gasol and Rob Pelinka at Lakers facility
- LeBron James promotes Bubba Wallace’s strong opinion regarding verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope laughs when asked if he’s happy the Lakers have ‘been a failure’ while the Wizards thrive
- Bronny James has to give up shoes off his feet after losing free-throw contest to TikToker
- Lakers list LeBron James on injury report for Sunday’s matchup vs. Pistons
- LeBron James hilariously chirps Draymond Green as Ohio State dismantles Michigan State in football
- LeBron James makes it clear that while there’s no need for panic, Lakers need to show ‘sense of urgency’
- Video: Bronny James’ amazing 1st dunk of junior season gets crowd going crazy
Report: Lakers make drastic changes to starting 5 for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons
-
- Updated: November 21, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are changing their starting lineup once again as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 21, 2021
The Lakers were absolutely dominated on the boards in their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, as they were outrebounded 51-33.
Inserting DeAndre Jordan in the middle and sliding Anthony Davis over to the 4 and LeBron James over to his natural position at the 3 will immediately give the Lakers a more formidable interior defense.
Los Angeles is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they were blown out by the Celtics, 130-108. It was James’ first game back since suffering an abdominal injury.
James and the Lakers will look to get back on track as they take on the Pistons at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday.