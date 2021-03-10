- Report: Lakers looking for someone who can hold center spot for 15-20 minutes, revisiting JaVale McGee acquisition
- Updated: March 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a center who can play around 15 to 20 minutes per game, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.
Haynes also revealed on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” that the Lakers are interested in potentially bringing back center JaVale McGee who is currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“[Center] is definitely a position of need that they want to address,” Haynes said. “But they have a couple different ways they could do it.”
Haynes went on to explain that both the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are interested in Andre Drummond before adding that McGee could potentially reunite with Los Angeles.
“But also there’s a name out there that the Lakers would be revisiting if this were to happen,” Haynes said. “He’s another Cavs big man, JaVale McGee. The Lakers feel like they do need somebody out there who can hold down that center spot for 15 to 20 minutes solid.
“Marc Gasol, for the most part, hasn’t given them that consistent play. They like Montezl’s [Harrell] energy coming off the bench and giving them extended minutes depending on the matchup they are playing against, but they still want a placeholder at that spot that can be sturdy.”
McGee was a key player in the Lakers’ title run last season. He appeared in 68 regular season games, starting all of them and averaged 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
This season, McGee is averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Cavs. He would certainly give the Lakers depth behind Gasol and has fit into the system well in the past.
The Lakers are trying to upgrade their frontcourt with Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to a calf injury.