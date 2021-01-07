The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to resume what had been a tradition for championship NBA teams by visiting the White House after incoming president Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are looking forward to reconvening a post-championship tradition of visiting the White House at some point during the 2020-21 season after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

That tradition dates back a number of decades, but came to an end when Donald Trump took office in 2017. During Trump’s first year in office, the Golden State Warriors expressed reluctance in going for a visit, angering Trump, who then declared that he was rescinding his invitation.

Trump’s actions in office have since continued to anger many NBA players, with the Lakers’ LeBron James being one of his more vocal critics.

The last NBA champions to visit the White House were the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2016, with James one of the members of that team. At that time, the Cavaliers were able to visit with then-President Barack Obama, just a day after Trump had been elected.

At present, a number of factors make it unclear exactly when the Lakers might be able to make such a visit. One issue is that it remains uncertain when the Lakers will play the Washington Wizards on the road, with most champions choosing to tie in their White House visit while facing the Wizards on the road.

Other issues deal with the continuing COVID-10 safety protocols that would have to be followed for such a visit and whether Biden would have the time to take in such a celebration.

The Lakers last celebrated a championship with a White House visit after the 2010 title and look forward to embracing the renewed tradition that’s set to begin.