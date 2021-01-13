The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out guard Wesley Matthews as well as forwards Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo for the team’s Wednesday night road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers list Wes Matthews (right Achilles soreness), Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee tendinitis) as out vs. OKC. AD has a new injury (lower back soreness/tightness) and is questionable. LeBron is also questionable. KCP is probable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 13, 2021

While the Lakers have been dealing with a number of key injuries over the past few weeks, the absences of Matthews, Dudley and Antetokounmpo are likely to have minimal impact for Wednesday night’s contest.

That’s because only Matthews has had any major playing time on the court thus far this season, averaging 22.1 minutes per contest and 6.1 points per game.

Dudley is only averaging 3.7 minutes per game on the year and has scored just three points and grabbed six rebounds in the six games that he’s taken the court for the Lakers this season.

Antetokounmpo has yet to score during the 2020-21 campaign and has only seen eight minutes of action in one game for the Lakers.

The 9-3 Lakers will be looking to capture their fourth straight victory against the Thunder and have won the first two games of their brief three-game road trip.