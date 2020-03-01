Report: Lakers List 3 Players on Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs. Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after suffering an embarrassing loss in Memphis on Saturday night, as they fell to the Grizzlies, 105-88.

They’ll be going up against the surging New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, but could be without three players who are listed on the team’s injury report.

Lakers injury report for Sunday vs. Pelicans is out. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sore right knee. Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) is also questionable. Danny Green, who missed Saturday’s game because of a sore hip, is listed as probable. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 1, 2020

Danny Green missed Saturday’s contest against the Grizzlies, as reserve guard Alex Caruso started in his place.

Anthony Davis’ latest injury is a bit concerning as it seems to have come out of nowhere. He had previously been listed on the team’s injury report with a sore left elbow.

The Lakers and Pelicans last faced off on Feb. 25, a matchup in which superstar LeBron James dropped 40 points to lead his team to a 118-109 victory.