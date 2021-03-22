- Report: Numerous teams believe Andre Drummond headed to Lakers if/when he’s bought out
Report: Lakers legend Elgin Baylor passes away at age 86
- Updated: March 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that legend Elgin Baylor passed away on Monday due to natural causes.
Baylor was 86 years old.
Elgin Baylor: Forever part of our Lakers Family. pic.twitter.com/zcRhVUSSmx
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2021
A Hall of Famer, Baylor spent his entire career with the Lakers.
He was an 11-time All-Star and the 1958-59 NBA Rookie of the Year.
The Lakers retired Baylor’s No. 22 jersey on Nov. 3, 1983, and there is a statue of him at Staples Center.
In his historic career, Baylor averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.
One of the greatest players of his time, Baylor will truly be missed.