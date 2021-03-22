The Los Angeles Lakers announced that legend Elgin Baylor passed away on Monday due to natural causes.

Baylor was 86 years old.

A Hall of Famer, Baylor spent his entire career with the Lakers.

He was an 11-time All-Star and the 1958-59 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Lakers retired Baylor’s No. 22 jersey on Nov. 3, 1983, and there is a statue of him at Staples Center.

In his historic career, Baylor averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

One of the greatest players of his time, Baylor will truly be missed.