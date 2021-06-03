Report: Lakers, Knicks, Celtics and Hornets expected to have interest in Myles Turner

According to a recent tweet, the Los Angeles Lakers are among several teams expected to be in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner this offseason.

The Indiana #Pacers are expected to listen to trade offers for Myles Turner this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Among teams expected to have interest are the #Hornets, #Lakers, #Knicks, and #Celtics. Plenty of other suitors could pursue as well. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 3, 2021

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game this past regular season with 3.4. It marked the second time in Turner’s career that he led the league in that category—the first occasion came in the 2018-19 season when he averaged 2.7 blocks per contest.

In addition to his elite rim protection, Turner is a very solid all-around player. He averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game this past season.

For his career, Turner averages 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Turner is also a very good free-throw shooter for a center, shooting at a career 77.0 percent clip from the charity stripe.

The 6-foot-11 giant is under contract for two more seasons, so the asking price in a trade could be reasonably high.

Montrezl Harrell has a player option after the current season ends, and Andre Drummond will become a free agent, so the Lakers may have some gaps to fill in their frontcourt. A Turner trade would make good sense in that case.