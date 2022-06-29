Report: Lakers, Knicks and Timberwolves among teams expected to be interested in Mo Bamba

NBA big man Mo Bamba is reportedly expected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the teams interested in him, according to a report.

The Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Bulls, Rockets, Heat and Timberwolves are expected to be interested in Mo Bamba, per @orlandosentinel pic.twitter.com/L9euauEqUM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2022

Bamba could be a great value addition for a team like the Lakers, who would love to add some young talent to their roster and not have to spend big money in the process. Bamba, who averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season, may be just that kind of player.

Bamba was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He mostly came off the bench during the first three seasons of his career, but he started all but two of the games he played in last season.

Clearly, Bamba will be looking for a chance to prove that he deserves a starting job on whatever team he ends up with next. If he were to join the Lakers, Bamba would potentially be able to slide into the center position if the team decided to put Anthony Davis at power forward.

If Bamba were playing next to Davis, the youngster would likely benefit greatly from the high level of attention the superstar big man demands from opposing defenders.

As Lakers fans know well, the team had an incredibly disappointing showing last season. The Lakers entered the 2021-22 campaign as perceived title contenders. They went on to not only fail to win a title, but also fail to advance to the playoffs entirely. It was one of the most embarrassing seasons in franchise history.

A good offseason would likely help fans move on from that quickly.