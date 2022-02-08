Report: Lakers interested in Josh Richardson, have offered Celtics an interesting package for him

The Los Angeles Lakers are 26-28 on the 2021-22 season and look like they need some fresh faces.

L.A. currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference, which would leave the squad in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Lakers have reportedly been looking to make moves for some time, and the team is now being linked to another player.

“The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly already received an offer for Richardson from the Lakers.

“The team has been shopping a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick now for several weeks in hopes of landing an impact veteran and sources tell MassLive that Horton-Tucker and a future pick has been offered for Richardson,” wrote Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “That type of package could entice Boston if they are believers in Horton-Tucker’s upside.”

Richardson’s days might be numbered with Boston. The Celtics are the fourth team he has played for in the past four seasons. He has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks during that span.

After being a starter for a few years, Richardson has moved into a bench role for the Celtics this season. So far, he has averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He would certainly be an intriguing fit in Los Angeles. L.A. could obviously use a shot in the arm.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He was originally drafted by the Heat in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft and spent his first four seasons in the NBA in Miami.

With the league’s trade deadline getting closer and closer, only time will tell if the Lakers end up making a move for the University of Tennessee product.