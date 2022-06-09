Report: Lakers interested in guard Collin Sexton

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big offseason ahead of them. After entering the 2021-22 NBA season as perceived title contenders, the Lakers went on to miss the playoffs entirely.

Shortly after their season came to an end, they let go of former head coach Frank Vogel. Darvin Ham is now making big changes to the team’s coaching staff, and more moves are likely coming in the near future.

Though it is unclear how much the Lakers will really be able to improve their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, one new name has surfaced in terms of who the Lakers may be interested in.

According to a recent report, the Lakers have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

“Anyway, there are so many things to consider here,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. “[Darius] Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James‘ Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles).”

Sexton missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn meniscus, but he’s already proven to be one of the better young scorers in the league. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged an impressive 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and even received some All-Star consideration.

Perhaps the biggest issue for the Lakers regarding their interest in Sexton is money. Sexton is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Cavs are known to be interested in keeping him. Wherever he lands, he likely won’t come cheap.

That’s likely going to be a common issue for the Lakers this summer. Though there are likely a number of talented players they’d like to add, it’s hard to imagine how they’d manage to do it.