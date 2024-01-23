Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers interested in Dennis Schroder and others to fill 3 voids on roster

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Dennis Schroder and Collin Sexton
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in many veteran guards to fill three voids they think they have on their roster.

“One player and role missing from the team virtually all season is backup point guard,” Dave McMenamin wrote. “L.A. has lamented its roster lacking speed, consistent paint penetration and second-unit organization, team sources told ESPN, without Gabe Vincent, who has been out because of a left knee injury. Two players who have been discussed internally to fit that spot are Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz and Tyus Jones of the [Washington] Wizards, sources told ESPN.

“The Toronto Raptors have two players on their roster the Lakers have interest in as well, sources said: Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown. Schroder was L.A.’s backup point guard last season before signing with Toronto for the full midlevel exception in the summer.”

Brown — who was recently acquired by the Raptors — was linked to the Lakers in a trade rumor last week. He is averaging 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 56.5 percent shooting from the floor in three games played with Toronto thus far.

Sexton is arguably playing the best basketball this season out of all the players that McMenamin mentioned. In 44 games with the Jazz so far during the 2023-24 regular season, he is averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep.

He has been playing arguably his best basketball of the season lately, considering he has dropped 27 points or more in each of his last four games and finished with 28 points in Utah’s most recent game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 20. Sexton also contributed three rebounds, five assists and two steals in a game the Jazz lost in overtime by one point to fall to 22-22 on the season.

Schroder is another guard McMenamin mentioned who is playing well this season, though not quite on Sexton’s level. In 44 games played with the Raptors in his first season with the team, he is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The 30-year-old played the Lakers back on Jan. 9 and finished with 10 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Finally, Jones has been one of the top playmakers in the NBA in his first season with the Wizards. He is averaging 6.0 assists per game, but what makes that number even more impressive is the fact that he is taking such great care of the ball. Jones is averaging just 0.9 turnovers per game on the season.

Lakers fans should be happy if the team is able to acquire any of the four players that McMenamin alluded to, as they are all productive players who could help plug some holes on the roster.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Darvin Ham
LeBron James comes to Darvin Ham’s defense in light of viral moment from Lakers-Blazers game
Lakers News
LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell
LeBron James breaks his silence on D’Angelo Russell amid Lakers trade rumors
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
D’Angelo Russell makes thoughts on Lakers trade rumors known with latest social media activity
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant shoes
Former Lakers guard warns people about getting sold fake Kobes: ‘It be your own homies’
Lakers News
Lost your password?