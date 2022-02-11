Report: Lakers interested in bringing back Dennis Schroder in new role if he’s bought out by Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in bringing back guard Dennis Schroder as the team’s backup point guard if he is bought out by the Houston Rockets.

Schroder was traded by the Boston Celtics prior to the deadline to a rebuilding Houston team, but according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, he is a target for Los Angeles if he gets bought out.

“The buyout market is still to be determined as teams finalize their rest-of-season plans,” Buha wrote. “But some of the top potential names that could make sense for the Lakers if they’re available include Goran Dragić (who’s expected to end up in Dallas), Gary Harris, Dennis Schröder, Eric Bledsoe, Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, Mike Muscala, Tomáš Satoranský and Tristan Thompson. “The Lakers explored the possibility of trading for Schröder at the trade deadline, as The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported. While there remains some division internally among the Lakers’ decision-makers regarding Schröder after his uncomfortable departure last summer, there is interest in bringing him back as a backup point guard, according to league sources.”

Schroder turned down an extension offer from the Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign, and he eventually landed in Boston for the start of the 2021-22 season. He’s now with the Rockets, but it remains to be seen how much action he’ll get for them.

The veteran guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Schroder would give the Lakers some key depth in the backcourt. With Russell Westbrook struggling to make a positive impact for Los Angeles, Schroder could end up being a nice piece for the Lakers if they acquire him.

Last season for Los Angeles, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range. There’s no question that he can score off the bench, and it’s possible Los Angeles values him as a proven replacement if Westbrook continues to struggle.

The Lakers are just 26-30 this season and hold the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. It will be interesting to see if they can find an impact player in the buyout market.